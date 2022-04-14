Road trip Visita Iglesia: Garden resort lists churches to visit in Laguna, Quezon

A garden resort invited Catholics to visit historic churches in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon to observe this year’s Holy Week.

Samkara Restaurant and Garden Resort made a list of picturesque churches on Facebook which can be part of the Visita Iglesia, or the tradition of visiting and praying to seven churches as a form of pilgrimage.

“For your side trip, you can come and visit Samkara, feel the harmony of nature, taste the local delicacies, and recharge,” it said.

The garden resort is located at Sitio Malinao Brgy. Igang Lucban in Quezon.

For the “Visita Iglesia,” it suggested the following churches for a visit:

Laguna

St. Gregory the Great Parish Church

Also known as “Indang Church,” it is considered one of the oldest Catholic churches in the country as it was originally built in 1571.

It is located at F. Blumentrit Street, Majayjay, Laguna.

St. John the Baptist Parish Church

This church was built in the Romanesque style in 1605. It has a grand altar featuring religious figures.

It is located in Liliw, Laguna.

Quezon

Kamay ni Hesus Healing Church

Also considered a popular Catholic national landmark, this church holds regular healing masses celebrated by the known healing priest, Fr. Joey Faller.

It is located at Brgy. Tinamnan, Lucban, specifically in Lucban-Tayabas Road.

St. Louis Bishop Parish

Also known as Lucban Church, its original structure was built in 1595 under Fr. Miguel de Talavera.

It is located at A. Racelis Avenue in Lucban, Quezon.