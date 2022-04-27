Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Beatrice Luigi Gomez reunite in Manila

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and her “sister” Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez reunited during an event last Tuesday, April 26.

Harnaaz is one of the guests at the coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 which is will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on April 30.

She was crowned 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel in December 2021.

Months after it concluded, Harnaaz reunited with Beatrice again in an event called “Be Next Period Ready” at the Hilton Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

Pageant pages Missosology and Pageanthology 101 shared video clips of their interactions on social media.

Harnaaz also posted photos of them together on Instagram.

“Such an incredible time to reunite with my Miss Universe sister, Miss Philippines 2021,” the Indian beauty said.

“I’m so grateful to share this opportunity to spread more awareness about menstrual equity and explore your beautiful country filled with love and positivity,” she added.

Harnaaz also thanked Beatrice for being by her side during the competition last year and even after.

“Thank you my gorgeous @beatriceluigigmz. For always being by my side throughout the pageant and even after. Can’t wait to create more memories and welcome you to my diverse country, India!” Harnaaz said.

Beatrice, in turn, also shared a photo and a video of their moments at the event via her Instagram page.

“I haven’t caught up enough with my sister since she arrived and it seems like we’ll never run out of things to talk about and I just can’t wait to be spending more time with her in the next few days,” she wrote in the caption.

Their sisterly bond goes back to the pageant finals last year.

Voltaire Tayag, the director of communications of Miss Universe Philippines, posted a video clip of Beatrice and Harnaaz talking to each other and then sharing a hug.

Harnaaz was seen wearing the elusive Miss Universe crown.

Beatrice ended her Miss Universe journey after finishing in the Top 5 finalists.

She is set to crown her successor among the 32 Filipino candidates who will compete for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown.

