Bishops urge Catholics to pray the rosary from April 30 to election day

The bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Manila enjoined Catholics to unite spiritually to pray the rosary for next month’s elections.

In a pastoral statement, they invited the faithful to recite the Marian prayer as families and communities from April 30, feast of St. Pope Pius V, to May 9, Election Day.

With God, the bishops said there is nothing to fear despite the “enemy’s daunting use of fake news, trolls, and distorted history”.

“Let us again turn to our Blessed Mother and ask her intercession to help us vote what God desires for us,” read part of the letter signed by Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila.

The bishops then encouraged the electorate to vote for the candidates who will promote the common good, especially the poor and marginalized.

They also called for prayers for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that they may accomplish their mission to conduct an efficient, fair and honest election.