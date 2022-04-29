UST instructor goes viral for pet cat’s unexpected antics during online class

A part-time college instructor at the University of Santo Tomas went viral after she shared a video of her being distracted by her pet during an online class.

Vivian Leocadio uploaded a clip of the incident on TikTok with the caption: “Earlier during my online class.”

In the video, she reminded her students about their activity for next week when she suddenly shrieked and placed her hand over her mouth.

She briefly turned off her camera but went back to her students to explain what had happened.

“Sorry, ‘yung pusa ko kasi tumalon! Wait lang ha,” Leocadio said as she appeared in the video. She stood up to call her cat and retrieve him.

“I’m so sorry kasi, nakakita siya ng bird, hindi niya kinaya. Ito siya o,” she added, showing his face to her students.

“Nakakita siya ng bird.. you look at the eyes, ayan o,” Leocadio continued as she mimicked how her cat’s eyes looked.

“Ayan, hinuhuli niya. Ano ba ‘to, nasisira ‘yung windows ko. Tama na, okay na, mukhang umalis na. Okay, so, I’m so sorry, pasensya na kayo sa aking cat, talagang napakatapang niya ‘pag may mga birds. You look at his eyes, o. Talaganong ano siya…” the instructor said.

As of this writing, Leocadio’s video has amassed almost 950,000 views on TikTok alone.

It has also been reshared on Twitter by her former student, Twitter influencer Mark Geronimo, where it has gained over 327,000 views and 30,300 likes so far.

PLEASE PROF KO TO BEFORE TAWANG TAWA TALAGA AKO SAKANYA SHES SO NATURAL & KALOG I MISS YOU MAAM 😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ggBrbMdK21 — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) April 28, 2022

Leocadio describes herself as a “catwoman” on her Facebook profile. She also shares lots of videos of her feline on TikTok.

Meanwhile, cats are known to prey on small mammals like birds. A 2013 study found that they can kill up to 3.7 billion birds yearly in the United States.