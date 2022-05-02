‘#HIJAlalan2022’: Twitter Philippines launches quiz for voters

A week away from the elections, Twitter Philippines in partnership with an initiative of a non-profit organization launched a quiz in which voters can find out how ready they are for the polls.

The quiz is by Plan International Philippines‘ “#HIJAlalan2022.”

It aims to find out if the electorate knows the details about the election day, which is slated May 9, 2022.

“Handa ka na bang bumoto? Sagutan ang quiz na ito ng #HIJAlalan2022 makita kung gaano ka na kahanda!” the microblogging platform said on its post.

Handa ka na bang bumoto?

Sagutan ang quiz na ito ng #HIJAlalan2022 para makita kung gaano ka na kahanda!https://t.co/mU4VpkJhc2 — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) April 29, 2022

The short quiz is also a voter awareness campaign allowing Filipinos to brush up on their knowledge on how to vote.

In the 2022 national and local elections, voters will choose their president, vice president, senators, party-list, district representatives and local officials in their town or city.

Shigemi Muratsu, campaigns and advocacy specialist at Plan International Philippines, said that Twitter is working with them to “remind everyone to think about girls and young women when you cast your votes,” hence the “HIJA” in “#HIJAlalan2022.”

“Hija” translates to daughter or a female child in Spanish. It is also used by Filipinos to refer to girls and young women.

@TwitterPH is working with us @planphilippines to remind everyone to think about girls and young women when you cast your votes. #HIJAlalan2022 #Halalan2022 #GirlsGetEqual https://t.co/jy4keVPV4X — Shigemi Muramatsu (成美) (@ShigemiMur) April 29, 2022

“#HIJAlalan2022,” according to the organization, is an initiative focusing on the “youth’s call for a government that is pro-children and pro-women.”

“Borne from the creative and passionate minds of girls’ rights advocates from the youth sector, in all its diversity, it aims to amplify the voices of girls and raise awareness on their lived experiences, issues, and concerns,” it said during its launch last February.