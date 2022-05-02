‘Hoyyy’: Catriona Gray laughs off tweet referencing Miss Universe 2018 quote

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has a funny reaction to an online user who tweeted a pageant host’s description of her before.

A Twitter user named @_OhemRenz was expressing his agreement with Catriona’s earlier tweet about the pageant finals of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 on April 30.

In the tweet, Catriona expressed hope that the questions for the top five candidates of the pageant were more difficult.

“I wish the girls were given more difficult questions. Feeling ko kayang kaya nila. Anywho, who is your MUP2022? (crown emoji)(Philippine flag emoji)(blushing emoji) excitinggg! #MissUniversePhilippines2022,” Catriona said.

The Twitter user then replied: “Tama ‘te! Yung questions nila kayang kaya sagutin ng 12 year old girl.”

He then continued it with a description of Catriona during the swimsuit round back in December 2018.

“Now 24, this fashion model and singer has raised funds for various charities through benefit concerts in her country and abroad.”

A pageant host uttered this description while Catriona was walking down the runway in her pink swimsuit attire.

“Philippines is a former martial artist, who earned a black belt when she was 12 years old. Now 24, this fashion model and singer has raised funds for various charities through benefit concerts in her country and abroad,” the host said back then.

Catriona later saw the tweet that referenced that moment.

She responded: “(laughing emojis) hoyyyy.”

Catriona’s tweet immediately blew up. It garnered 7,466 likes, 195 retweets, 122 quote-retweets.

Several only users were also amused by Catriona’s reaction.

“OMG welcome to your bardalugan era bestie (crying emojis),” one Twitter user said.

An online user referenced another quote from Catriona during the final question and answer portion of the 67th Miss Universe.

“Actually if Taguig could teach the Filipino people to be grateful, we could have an amazing country where negativity could not foster and children will have a smile on their faces. Thank you!” the Twitter user said.

Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi, who represented Pasay City, is set to represent the country at the next edition of the Miss Universe competition after winning the elusive local crown last Saturday.

She succeeded Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who won the Miss Universe Philippines title in 2021 and finished in the top 5.

Here are other placers at the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines’ coronation night.

Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati City – Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022

Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol – Miss Universe Philippines Charity

Annabelle MacDonnell of Misamis Oriental – 1st runner-up

Katrina Llegado of Taguig – 2nd runner-up

Rundown for the top five questions

Meanwhile, here are the following questions fielded during the Q&A portion of the top five finalists:

For Annabelle: “What is your biggest insecurity and how do you address it?” For Michelle: “What is your greatest fear and how do you try to overcome it? “ For Katrina: If you could teach Filipinos one thing, what would it be and why?” For Celeste: “If you could stop time for a day, how would you spend it?” For Pauline: “What is that one life-changing decision that you’ve made and what was its impact on your life?”

Below is the full transcript of Celeste’s winning answer:

“If I could stop time, I will spend it with my family, especially my mother. It’s been two years since I didn’t see my family because they live in Italy and I came here in the Philippines just by myself. So if I had a chance to spend one day, I would definitely be with my mom. And will tell her how much I love her and miss her.”