Long line of buses seen unmoving on Mandaluyong’s Estrella bridge

A long queue of buses was seen causing a traffic jam on the Mandaluyong side of the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge, more popularly known as “Rockwell” bridge, blocking motorists bound for Makati on Saturday.

A live video posted around 9:30 a.m. by a certain Ann Angala, who was among those on their way to presidential candidate Vice President Robredo’s miting de avance in Makati City, captured the jam and claimed the buses were empty.

“Hinarang na nila yung bridge.. Walang pasahero ‘yan ha, to Makati, nandito kami sa Mandaluyong. Walang laman, hinarang lang,” Angala said, before the crowd of pedestrians in pink cheered as some vehicles started moving.

While the number of buses remains unverified, multiple reports and footage from the ground show that the buses at first took up two lanes in the morning before moving toward a single-file lane.

Asked by several social media users for a response, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, redirected the inquiries to the local enforcers.

You may call Mandaluyong Traffic Bureau 533-2225 / 532-5347 / 533-8511 for assistance. Thank you. #mmda — Official MMDA (@MMDA) May 7, 2022

Interaksyon‘s phone calls to the Mandaluyong traffic bureau remain unanswered as of press time.