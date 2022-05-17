Carlos Yulo literally gets carried by former PBA player after winning gold in Hanoi

A picture of gymnast Carlos Yulo being carried by a Philippine Sports commissioner after his victory at the 31st Southeast Asian Games earned online attention.

The photo was taken after the 22-year-old athlete secured his third gold medal at the men’s still rings in Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam in the 2021 SEA Games.

“A golden moment! Team Philippines CDM and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez shares a moment with Pinoy World gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, after 3 gold medal finishes at #SEAGames31 in Vietnam!” the caption of the post, uploaded on Sunday, said.

“As of today, Yulo has now captured three gold medals in Artistic Gymnastics’ Men’s All Around, Men’s Floor Exercise and Men’s Still Rings,” it added.

The post featured Yulo being carried by Ramon Fernandez, a former Philippine Basketball Association legend who reportedly stands at 6 foot 7 inches.

Meanwhile, the specific picture has earned over 366 reactions and 24 comments.

“Para mag kasya sa picture… Congratulations!!!” a Facebook user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Ang cute haha parang 8 years old si Caloy,” another online user commented.

“Naging parang baby damulag si Caloy,” quipped a different Filipino with laughing-with-tears emojis.

The reigning vault world champion has earned seven medals in the regional meet overall as of Monday. Five of these are gold while the rest are silver.

The country has earned 20 gold medals in the multi-sport event that will run until May 23.

READ: SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2021 SEA GAMES