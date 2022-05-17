‘Paboritong anak ni Lord’: Fans quipped after Jillian Robredo tweets NCT 127 sighting

Jillian Robredo made Filipino fans of Korean group NCT 127 ecstatic after sharing footage of them at the Incheon International airport in South Korea.

Jillian, the youngest daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, is set to graduate from New York University with a degree in biomolecular science on May 18.

RELATED: ‘It’s happening’: Robredo stoked for daughter Jillian’s graduation at New York University

She then shared short footage where some of the group members could be sighted.

“Sharing my blessings, sorry po kakaland lang,” she tweeted on Sunday.

sharing my blessings, sorry po kakaland lang 🧘🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AB0rtY8y35 — Jillian Robredo (@jillrobredo) May 15, 2022

Jillian shared this under the replies to the tweet of Kakie Pangilinan, daughter of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta.

Early Sunday, Kakie tweeted that Jillian sent her photos of NCT 127. She said the Robredo family “casually saw” the Kpop gorup during their layover at the airport in South Korea.

“JILL JUST SENT ME PICS OF NCT 127??? THE ROBREDOS JUST CASUALLY SAW THEM AT THE AIRPORT??? WHAT IS THIS ALTERNATE DIMENSION???” she tweeted.

JILL JUST SENT ME PICS OF NCT 127??? THE ROBREDOS JUST CASUALLY SAW THEM AT THE AIRPORT??? WHAT IS THIS ALTERNATE DIMENSION ???? — kakie (@kakiep83) May 15, 2022

Kakie’s tweet immediately blew up on the micro-blogging platform.

As of writing, it has 7,510 retweets, 11,000 quote-retweets and 125,300 likes. Jillian’s tweet, on the other hand, garnered 4,463 retweets, 6,526 quote-retweets and 40,400 likes.

In the quote-retweets to Jillian’s post, fans of the group, collectively called NCT-zens, could not help but gush over the Robredo family’s sighting of their favorite group.

Others quipped that Jillian is also a “favorite daughter” of God.

“Hindi ka lang paboritong anak ni VP Leni pati na rin ni Lord,” one Twitter user said.

“Favorite daughter din ni Lord si Jillian,” another user tweeted.

Some fans also became wishful. Some tweets have “sana all” remarks and others asked how to be as lucky as Jillian.

They noted that Jillian will also see Taylor Swift who is set to receive her honorary doctorate degree at NYU.

“Miss Jill, who did you save in your past life tell me,” one user said with crying emoji.

jillian robredo, youngest daughter of vice president leni robredo seeing taylor swift speak at her nyu graduation AND SEEING 127 AT THE AIRPORT is just….wow😭😭😭 WHATD THEY DO IN THEIR PAST LIVES I HAVE TO KNOWWWW😭😭😭 — i🌸 (@suhnatomy) May 15, 2022

Based on reports, Leni and her daughters Jillian, Aika and Tricia has a five-hour layover at the airport while on their way to New York, United States. The vice president shared fond, candid moments of their downtime on her Instagram stories.

Leni, who ran for presidency with Pangilinan as her running mate, informed her supporters that she and her daughters will be gone for a few days to attend Jillian’s graduation.

They will also be taking their “well-deserved rest.” She noted that this was the first time they traveled as a family with no work.

“We are sorry if we cannot accept the numerous requests for meet ups. We will do that some other time in the future. For now, we just need to spend as much time together,” the vice president said on Facebook.