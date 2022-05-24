Backlash over TV news show’s reporting on Robredos’ NYC trip

An episode of a news program was the subject of much discussion and backlash on social media over its reporting on the vacation of Vice President Leni Robredo and her daughters in New York.

The report was aired on May 23 on a news program called “Mata ng Agila” on Net 25.

Net 25 is a television network owned by Eagle Broadcasting Corp.

The full episode can still be viewed on Net 25’s Facebook page.

The specific report, meanwhile, was uploaded on Net 25’s YouTube channel.

It was titled “Action speaks louder than social media.”

The description reads:

“Pawang celebrity wannabees ang tatlong anak na babae ni Robredo na sina Aika, Tricia, at Jillian, na saksakan ang sipag sa pag-angat ng imahe ng kanilang ina at ng kanilang sarili online.”

It was about the recent social media posts from the Robredo family during their stay in New York City.

Robredo previously informed the public about this trip to attend the graduation of her youngest daughter Jillian, who finished a double major in Economics and Mathematics from New York University.

Robredo and Jillian, Aika, and Tricia will also be having their long-awaited break after.

The reporting was as follows:

“Mahilig si VP Robredo at ang mga anak niya sa pag-post sa kanilang social media ng images and photos of humility and goodness upang i-display ang kanilang pagiging karaniwan at simpleng mamamayan gaya ng pagsakay sa economy class papuntang New York at pagsakay sa public transportation habang pinagmamayabang ng kampo nila ang mataas na pinag-aralan ng mga anak ni VP Robredo.”

The reporter also defended Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the presumptive president-elect, and his family, against what he alleged as a “smear campaign” against them by the other camp.

He then went on to praise Marcos’ sons.

“Halata na pinalaki ng may mabuting asal ang mga anak ni BBM at kitang-kita ito ng mga Pinoy sa tunay na buhay. Hindi lang sa social media,” the newscaster said.

Reactions of viewers

Copies of the video soon spread across social media platforms, including TikTok.

Some viewers who posted copies of it, however, called it out over its manner of reporting.

“Saw this on TikTok. What kind of journalism is this?,” one user said.

A Reddit user also posted a copy of the video on subreddit r/Philippines, a forum with over 850,000 members.

It gathered 1,456 upvotes so far.

Filipino reporters who saw the video aired their views on the story treatment.

“Won’t share the video report, but it’s worse. Partisan language, chock-full of opinions, not facts. Total propaganda,” Washington Post’s Regine Cabato tweeted.

“Gusto niyo makita kung ano ang totoong hitsura ng biased na media? Eto. Lantaran,” CBS News’ Barnaby Lo said.

