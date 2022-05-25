DOH issues ‘Four-Door Strategy’ advisory amid monkeypox, COVID-19 subvariant fears

The Department of Health released an infographic about the government’s “Four-Door Strategy” to prevent and control emerging infectious diseases in the country.

DOH shared this post on Tuesday, May 24, amid the growing fears of some Filipinos over the reported cases of monkeypox and COVID-19 subvariants in several countries.

“The Four Door Strategy is the framework of our National Emergency Operational Response Plan to prevent and control emerging infectious diseases. The Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, and Reintegrate (PDITR) approach is part of this Four Door Strategy,” the health agency said.

Below are the recommended actions based on the four-door strategy:

Door 1: Point of Origin

Implement strict border controls for all travelers from other high-risk countries and areas as a primary level of defense.

Door 2: Point of Entry

Screening, testing and quarantine at points of entry to the Philippines, to prevent importation to the local community and contain the spread of a few cases.

Door 3: Point of Care

Mounting a community response using the PDITR approach, plus safe and effective vaccination once available, to prevent widespread community transmission.

Door 4: Preparing the Healthcare System

Protecting and capacitating health workers, efficiently and compassionately navigating patients, and providing the necessary facilities, equipment, and medicines at work (once available) to preparing the healthcare system and keep it from being overwhelmed.

Screening to prevent monkeypox

In a previous briefing, Health Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama Jr. said that this four-door strategy will be reinforced to prevent the entry of the monkeypox virus into the Philippines.

This is the DOH’s response to the rising monkeypox cases recorded in 12 other countries in the world, including the United States.

“Kasalukuyang 12 bansa na po ang may pinakabagong kaso ng monkeypox. Kabilang dito ay siyam na bansa sa Europa, pati na rin sa Estados Unidos, Canada at Australia,” Dumama said.

“Dahil dito po, ang Department of Health ay pinaiigting ‘yung ano ‘no, pinaigting po ng Department of Health, katuwang ng ibang national agencies ang ating four-door strategy. Ating pagtitibayin ang screening process sa ating mga borders upang maiwasan ang pagpasok ng monkeypox sa bansa,” he added.

Dumama reminded the public to continue observing the minimum public health standards.

“Atin din pong hinihimok ang mahigit — ang mahigpit na pagsunod sa ating minimum public health standards,” he said.

DOH also previously issued the same advice on its social media channels following concerns on the post-COVID-19 condition, more commonly known as ‘long COVID’ and the cases of Omicron subvariants in the country.

