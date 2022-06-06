Workers behind your online shop deliveries protest ‘unfair labor practice’

The hashtag “#StandWithJTWorkers” appeared on local Twitter on Monday as workers of one of the most popular couriers in online shopping platforms protest for better labor conditions.

Reports note that delivery riders, sorters and truck drivers of J&T Express‘ warehouse at Cabuyao, Laguna declared a strike against its management last Saturday to protest various labor issues.

These include the alleged lack of overtime pay and health benefits.

The workers additionally claimed that their “meager salaries” are further reduced when fuel prices went up since they do not have gas allowance. They also have to shoulder the costs if their parcels get damaged.

During weeks of big sales, it was reported that riders deliver up to 150 to 200 parcels.

The warehouse management also reportedly dismissed the president of the workers’ union, the United Rank and File Employees of J&T Express (URFE).

Workers of the union have filed a case of “unfair labor practice” against the logistics company.

Lawyer Sonny Matula, former senatorial bet and president of the Federation of Free Workers, said that a dialogue with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board is slated on Monday in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users posted the hashtag “#StandWithJTWorkers” after learning of the issue.

It was initially posted by Mayday Multimedia, an independent multimedia collective of artists dedicated to the struggle for free exercise of labor rights.

“bns friends, alam ko one way or another napauwi prios niyo or any sort of merch thru J&T at some point rin ! Share natin platforms natin sa kanila at pakinggan mga hinaing nila ^___^ #StandWithJTWorkers,” a Twitter user said.

“As an online shopper, sobrang lala ng hitsura ng mga delivery riders—parang habal habal at nakakatakot yung motor nila, umaapaw ang deliveries. Kaya kung may extra ako, nagbibigay ako kahit pang softdrinks man lang. #StandWithJTWorkers,” another Filipino wrote.

“Dati may nag-message sa’kin na rider, mahirap daw sitwasyon nila, maraming masyadong pinapadala at nag-sori na male-late ‘yung parcel ko. Reply ng kapatid ko, ok lang at take ur (your) time lang po… #StandWithJTWorkers,” a different user said.

J&T is a logistics company in charge of the deliveries of different businesses and entities which include Shopee and Lazada, among others.

The courier is among those that offer affordable deliveries. It has over 400 branches nationwide.

It recently promoted the mid-year sale of one of the platforms on its social media page.