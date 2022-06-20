Filipino K-pop fans thrilled about upcoming concert of TREASURE, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, BamBam

GOT7’s Jackson Wang, BamBam, and ten members of Korean boyband TREASURE are set to perform in a one-night face-to-face concert in Manila next month.

The concert dubbed “2022 K-Pop Masterz” will be held on July 29, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Pulp Live World announced on their official social media accounts.

Are You Ready?

The tickets will be available starting June 26, 12 p.m., via SM Tickets outlets nationwide and through their online ticketing site, smtickets.com.

The event organizer revealed the lineup on Sunday, June 20, sparking anticipation from Filipino Ahgases and Teumes on Twitter.

“OMG!!!!!! I need to get tickets for this. Wait for me JackBam,” a fan tweeted.

“Manifested a Treasure concert a year ago and I can’t believe it’s finally happening. a dream come true,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans are worried about not being able to attend the concert with the sale slated for next week.

“The only thing I can afford is [a] tissue–to wipe my tears,” a Twitter user said.

“I’m not ready :< my wallet’s not ready,” expressed another fan.

Jackson Wang and BamBam are members of the multicultural Kpop group GOT7, who recently made their long-awaited group comeback last month with the title track “NANANA.”

TREASURE, on the other hand, is a boy band formed in 2019 through YG Entertainment’s survival show YG Treasure Box. The group debuted in 2020 under the same management.

TREASURE is composed of 12 members namely Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan.

Only ten members are coming to Manila as two members, Bang Yedam and Mashiho, are currently on a temporary hiatus due to personal and health reasons respectively.

The 2022 K-Pop Masterz will be the second in-person Kpop concert in the Philippines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one was the Begin Again: KPOP Edition, which was held on May 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

