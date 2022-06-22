Fans recall heartaches as Ben&Ben drops new single ‘Langyang Pag-Ibig’

“Kung hindi kayang panindigan, huwag.”

This was among the sentiments of the fans of nonet band Ben&Ben, collectively called Liwanag, following the band’s latest release.

The newest single under Sony Music Philippines, titled “Lanyang Pag-Ibig,” is a rock anthem about one’s feelings betrayed due to a relationship disintegration, caused the fans to recall their heart-aching memories of their love not being affirmed.

“Napakasakit mo talaga Ben and Ben,” a Twitter user said.

“Hindi naman masakit, parang kagat lang ng dinosaur,” another Twitter user said showing a picture of a crying man holding a phone listening to the band’s new single.

“‘WAG KANG MAGPAPANGAKO KUNG HINDI MO KAYANG PANINDIGAN’ OMS NA OMS …LANGYA KAYO BEN&BEN,” another user said, with a crying emoji and a picture of a crying kid holding a laptop.

As usual, the comment section of the lyric video was filled with emotional narratives.

“Hindi pinanindigan, hindi pinaglaban, hindi tinayuan. Darating din ang totoong pag-ibig para sa bawat isa sa atin,” a fan commented.

“For those people na hindi pinanindigan, at hindi pinili sa araw-araw, may you feel the love you [all] deserve!!! I know you’ve been through a lot of challenges, but I just want to remind each one of you that you deserve to be loved :> tahan na, paninindigan din tayo.” another fan commented.

“I think the main intent of this song is awareness, that we should be fully committed or sure about ourselves before entering a relationship. Related ito sa kasabihan ng matatanda na ‘ ang pag-aasawa ay hindi parang kanin na mainit na kapag isinubo mo at napaso ka ay iyo na la­mang iluluwa,’ “ another fan commented.

Ben&Ben teased the public with their new song on a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 21, showing a voice message containing a snippet of their song.

“Langyang Pag-ibig,” along with its official lyric video, was released on music streaming platforms worldwide on Wednesday, June 22.

It is recorded at Spryta Studios, the same place where the band recorded the entire multi-platinum debut album, Limasawa Street. It was produced by Ben&Ben and Jean Paul Verona, mixed by Sam Marquez and Verona, and mastered by Leon Zervos.

“We’ve always wanted to make a song with this vibe, and we think the songwriting in itself begged for it,” shares the chart-topping folk-pop group in a statement.

“It helped that Jean Paul and Sam were very familiar with the vibe we were going for and that

helped create the general mood and sound we wanted for Langyang Pag-ibig,” they added.