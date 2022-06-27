Spotted: Jollibee mascot dancing with another food chain mascot in Malaysia

The Malaysia branch of a multinational fast-casual chain posted a video of its mascot dancing with the mascot of Jollibee.

Nando’s Malaysia shared a clip of the Jollibee mascot spotted walking in a mall on its own.

It then transitioned to another scene where the red bee mascot was being approached by Barci, the black bird mascot of the restaurant.

The next scene shows them dancing together to the music playing in the background.

“Jollibee was seeing walking away sadly on his own until… Barci invited him to a dance party!” a voice narrated in the clip.

“And now he’s happy,” the narrator added.

The video has earned 16,600 heart reactions and 155,900 views on the platform.

It was captioned: “Barci made a friend #nandosmy #nandos @jollibeemy”

The Malaysian account of the Philippine homegrown fast food brand was tagged.

Jollibee has two stores in Malaysia, namely one in Sabah Centrepoint, Kota Kinabalu and the other, in Sunway Pyramid, Klang Valley.

The Filipino fast food chain is famous for menu offerings like the chickenjoy, yumburger, jolly spaghetti and peach mango pie, among others.

It has over 5,800 stores in over 34 countries.

Meanwhile, Nando’s is a South African fast-casual chain specializing in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.

It has over 70 branches in Malaysia alone.

The chicken chain operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries.