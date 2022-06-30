Announcement of Korean rapper Jessi’s 1st Manila concert get Pinoys hyped up

“Jessi” trended on Twitter with over 11,500 tweets shortly after the announcement of her upcoming solo concert in the Philippines this year.

Events and productions company Be You announced on its Twitter account that the Korean star is coming to Manila on September 30 this year.

“Filo-Jebbies! We see you! Get ready to #ZoomInManila on Sept. 30, 2022 with the boss, #Jessi ! Full details coming zooooon!!” Be You wrote on Thursday, June 30.

Get ready to #ZoomInManila on Sept. 30, 2022 with the boss, #Jessi ! Full details coming zooooon!! 😎 — Be You (@beyouofficial_) June 30, 2022

This will be Jessi’s first concert in Manila.

The organizers have yet to announce the details about the venue and tickets.

Meanwhile, Jessi’s Filipino fans expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming event despite not yet knowing other relevant details.

“Kidding aside, what projects do you think filo jebbies can do for Jessi’s concert? We for sure wanna make it memorable since it’s her first concert in Manila! Accepting suggestions,” a fan asked.

“See you there, Filo-Jebbies,” tweeted another fan.

Jessi is likewise excited to see her Filipino fans as she posted a message on her Instagram story.

“See you soon, Philippines #ZoomInManila,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Philippine Concerts, a page dedicated to updates on music events in the country, had been hinting about a possible concert in the country, a few days prior to the official announcement of the event.

The page posted on Sunday, June 25, a photo on Twitter that says “Soon in Manila” along with the date “09.30.2022.”

Jessi herself also talked about working on holding a concert in the Philippines during one of her Instagram lives, which already sparked excitement from her Filipino fans.

Jessi made a highly-anticipated comeback last April with a single titled “ZOOM”.

“ZOOM” later on became a viral dance challenge on the micro-video platform Tiktok. The song has 3.8 million Tiktok videos under its belt as of writing.

Check out some of the most popular videos using the hit song:

Jessi, whose full name is Jessica Hyun-ju Ho, debuted as a Korean soloist on December 1, 2005 with the single album called “Get up.” Since then, she has made several hit songs like “NUNU NANA” and “What Type of X.”

The “ZOOM” singer’s popularity grew after participating in a Korean rap competition TV show, “Unpretty Rapstar,” which earned her the title of “ssen unnie” of K-pop which literally translates to “strong sister.”