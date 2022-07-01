Marcos, Duterte get commemorative covers on inauguration

Philippine Postal Corporation issued 2000 commemorative covers on the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

These were released to memorialize the inauguration of the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines and the 15th vice president.

Marcos took his oath for the presidency at the National Museum on Thursday, June 30, while Duterte took hers in Davao City on June 19.

Along with their photos, the covers appear to bear the seal of the Republic of the Philippines on the lower left.

Their commemorative covers for the officials have different backgrounds. Marcos’ cover has the Malacañang Palace in the background, while Duterte has the Monument of Peace and Unity in Davao City and the Philippine eagle.

Duterte was the mayor of Davao City before she took the Office of the Vice President.



Previous presidents and vice presidents were also issued stamps and commemorative covers during their terms, just like President Rodrigo Duterte who was issued a commemorative cover in August 2016.

Commemorative covers are usually issued on a significant date, to honor or commemorate an event, person, or place.

Each cover is priced P18 per piece.