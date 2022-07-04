‘Ang pagbabalik’: Viral ‘mysterious rich lady’ attends nephew’s virtual school event anew

The “mysterious rich tita” from the viral Facebook post last year is back—with a bodyguard.

Facebook user Annel Ramones shared the “sequel” from her gimmick in which she once again dressed up as a mysterious lady in black for her nephew’s virtual graduation.

“Ang pagbabalik!” she wrote on a post on June 28 with a graduation cap emoji.

“Whahdhja eh graduation naman daw niya ngayon…. siyempre ‘di naman tayo papayag magpakabog 4 today’s videownavility!?” Ramones added.

She also wrote the following as hashtags: “#TheSequel #1yearLater #NewCharacterUnlocked #ZoomGraduation #UlirangTita2022”

In an interview, the Cavite-based Facebook user said she invited her cousin to dress up as a bodyguard.

“Nasa Zoom tayo ta’s graduation ta’s parang, ito na lang ‘yung way para maging overdressed ka, kasi sayang ‘yung mga pinamimili mo sa bahay, so feel ko ang daming naka-relate doon, kaya tuwang-tuwa sila,” Ramones shared.

She previously went viral for posing as the same character peg in June 2021 for her nephew’s virtual recognition rites.

“Hahaha sasabitan ko daw siya ng medal eh #ZoomRecognition #UlirangTitaAward #Madam #MayAriNgSchool #MagkanoKaungLahat #NameUrPrice chz,” Ramones wrote on a Facebook post last year that immediately went viral.

According to Ramones, she recreated her look since many social media users enjoyed her post back then.

“Actually, till now may mga nagla-like pa din, kaya naisipan ko na ibalik. Kasi saktong-sakto, but this time siyempre, dapat may mas funny element pa and pangmalakasan ang datingan. Kasi to be honest, nakaka-pressure ’yung last post!” she said in an interview.

Ramones revealed that she was actually the “last option” to attend her nephew’s graduation since the latter’s father, a solo parent, is a “nurse on duty.”

Meanwhile, Ramones’ mother could not attend due to a prior commitment.

It was also Ramones’ first time attending events like this since she just graduated three years ago.

“Kung baga for the longest time, magulang ko ‘yung umaakyat ng stage ‘pag may mga ganitong pagkakataon so siyempre, na-excite ako sa pag attend!” she shared in another interview.

“Eh naisip ko lang sa back ng mind ko, what if magbihis ako ng sobrang OA tapos umattend ako? Tutal Zoom lang naman, wala naman mawawala,” Ramones added.

But she said that she actually dressed in her “normal clothes” during the event since her nephew was embarrassed.

“Kaso siyempre nasa puberty stage na ‘yung pamangkin ko, nakakahiya daw, so nagpalit na lang ako ng normal clothes tapos nag-picture na lang kami kasi sayang naman?!” Ramones exclaimed.

Ramones added that she has been using the “#UlirangTita” hashtag since 2013, whenever she posts funny moments with her nephew.