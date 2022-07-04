Syrian artist Saint Hoax features ‘Pride Month’ meme from ABS-CBN’s ‘Wildflower’

A scene from an old Filipino television series was used as a satirical meme by a popular Instagram artist to mark the end of Pride Month last week.

Saint Hoax, a Syrian artist with over three million followers on Instagram, shared a series of funny and satirical meme videos related to Pride Month and the LGBT community.

“End of pride month meme dump,” the artist captioned.

The first video on the slide showed an edited scene from ABS-CBN’s “Wildflower”, a 2017 suspense series with Maja Salvador and Aiko Melendez among the main stars.

In the video, Aiko portraying Gov. Emilia Ardiente-Torillo and Tirso Cruz III playing Julio Ardiente were laughing at a coffin being lowered to the ground.

Saint Hoax edited an LGBT flag on the coffin to supposedly represent Pride Month being buried after June 30.

A text was also edited in the video. It reads: “Companies on July 1st removing the Pride Flag from their log.”

The artist also shared this video on his Twitter with 130,700 followers.

This meme-worthy moment from “Wildflower” appeared in Episode 162 of the show.

A four-minute version of this could still be viewed on YouTube.

In the episode, Emilia and Julio were actually laughing at Maja as Ivy Aguas who was inside the coffin. They were burying her alive to kill her in the scene.

It was uploaded on Sept. 30, 2017 and has garnered over one million views so far.

Local Twitter immediately saw the Filipino reference.

Some Filipinos were amused by how Saint Hoax discovered the video clip.

“This is from a Filipino telenovela omg lmao,” one user said.

“Filipino telenovelas are meme goldmine. Every episode is meme worthy,” another user tweeted.

Others also recalled how “Wildflower” gave birth different memes and funny pictures back then.

“’Wildflower’ is undoubtedly a Filipino pop culture icon HAHAHA,” one user tweeted.

“Legendary scene ni Aiko lol,” another user tweeted.

“HAHAHAHHSHSHVHSVY ‘Wildflower’ is amusingly meme-able,” another user said.

Some images and memes from the 2017 show, including that of Maja and Aiko’s confrontations, are still being used as funny reactions to online conversations at present.

Saint Hoax, meanwhile, joined other influencers and LGBT members who were critical of brands pledging LGBT support every June of the year.

Some media outlets described this as “rainbow capitalism”, an idea that brands capitalize on Pride Month for profit instead of the cause itself.