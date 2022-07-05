Hipon, hometown festivals: Inspiration behind Binibining Pilipinas 2022 nat’l costumes

A butterfly, a shrimp and a painting of the Virgin Mary were among the inspirations of the national costumes of Binibining Pilipinas candidates this year.

The national costume looks of 40 candidates are currently displayed at the National Costume Photo Exhibit at the Farmers Plaza in Cubao, Quezon City.

The exhibit is open to the public until July 15.

The National Costume competition, meanwhile, will be held on July 16 at the New Frontier Theatre in the city.

Here are a few of the outfits that earned some buzz on social media:

Mariposa Outfit

Candidate 24 Patricia Go of Quezon City showcased the “wonders” of the La Mesa Eco Park in the city and the wings of a giant butterfly in the Philippines.

Filipino designer Ehrran Montoya explained the inspiration behind this outfit on Facebook.

“Inspired by the majestic wonders of the La Mesa Eco Park in Quezon City. Accentuating the main top is a Philippine Mariposa in a fully beaded structured piece with a continuous cascade and various textures that exudes colors of its metamorphosis,” Montoya said.

“The Philippine Giant Butterfly also known as Mariposa is one of the biggest saturniid in the world, in the wild it’s found in dense high altitude rainforests of Philippines,” he added.

Shrimp and Higantes Festival

Candidate 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl”, of Angono, Rizal, shared a sketch of her shrimp-inspired costume on Facebook.

The outfit was designed by Patrick Isorena.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am. Sa mga KaSquammy, KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan. I love you all,” Budol said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herlene Nicole Budol (@herlene_budol)

In an interview with TV Patrol, Budol shared that her full ensemble also paid homage to the Higantes Festival of Angono, Rizal.

It could be seen in the video interview that the beauty queen carried a large puppet version of herself for her photo.

Golden winged creature

Candidate 33 Mary Justinne Gavino Punsalang of Cavite, also a reporter for TV5, shared photos of her outfit on social media with gold large wings and an intricate headpiece.

Punsalang also shared a video of herself signing her photo at the exhibit.

“Lumipad na ang Caviteñang palaban!” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Justinne Gavino Punsalang (@thisjustinne)

Painting of the Virgin Mary

The outfit of candidate 28 Gabrielle Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar has creative and religious roots.

Gabrielle honored the Virgin Mary and the Padul-ong Festival of her hometown with her costume that appeared like a living painting.

The Filipino designer named Ken Batino shared a behind-the-scenes video of her shoot on TikTok. The video was accompanied by an audio from the local film “Starting Over Again” where actress Iza Calzado is being likened to Mama Mary.

Ode to the Pinukpunk Festival

Candidate 27 Jessica Rose McEwen of Floridablanca, Pampanga wore a silver, glitzy gown outfit that was inspired by cookware—the ladle, the cauldron and silver aluminum wares.

Its overall design, meanwhile, was an ode to the Pinukpuk (Pinukpukan) Festival of her hometown.

“It is giving honor in celebration of its town’s festival, the Pinukpuk (Pinukpukan) Festival during the feast of their patron saint – Saint Joseph the Worker,” Jessica’s caption reads.

The ensemble was designed by Kayvan Passion Salazar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Rose McEwen (@jisika.rose)

Maria Makiling homage

Candidate 31 Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna wore an outfit that showcased Maria Makiling, a popular mythical fairy in Philippine folklore who is associated with Mt. Makiling in the province.

Behind-the-scenes footage of her shoot was shared by the designer of the costume named Jomar Peralta.

Tikbalang

Candidate 7 Graciella Lehmann of Oriental Mindoro also wowed in her white tikbalang-inspired costume.