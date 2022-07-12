Pinoy group of friends recreate TV show posters in photoshoot

A student named Dale Ellivera with the Twitter handle @daletheog uploaded group photos where he and his friends recreated posters of popular TV shows.

Ellivera posted this on July 10 and has since earned some buzz on the micro-blogging platform. So far, it garnered 600 retweets, 345 quote-retweets and 7,745 likes.

“Recreating TV Show Posters with my friends,” his tweet reads.

✨ Recreating TV Show Posters with my Friends ✨ 1/5 pic.twitter.com/HZ45hJDHRa — dale (@daletheog) July 10, 2022

In his Twitter thread, Ellivera juxtaposed official posters of TV shows with wittier and relatable versions of them.

The following are their photos based on the TV show posters they recreated:

Friends (1994 to 2004)

Their version: Besties

How I Met Your Mother (2005 to 2014)

Their version: How I Met Your Professor

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to 2021)

Their version: España Two-Three

Modern Family (2009 to 2020)

Their version: Modern Pharmacy

How to Get Away with Murder (2014 to 2020)

Their version: How to Get Away with Majors

Twitter users said that the photos cheered them up.

“This thread made me smile! Y’all iconic,” one user said.

“Wait lang yung puso ko,” another user tweeted with a crying emoji.

“Super ganda and cute,” another user said with heart emojis.

Others, meanwhile, shared that they also wanted the same creative shoot with their friends.

“OMG WANT tas dugang Bridgerton, The Witcher, Tvd and others,” one user said.

“I wannnnt,” another user tweeted with heart eyes emoji.

Some online users also lauded the group photos as “friendship goals.”

“This is bestie goals,” one user said.

“I challenge my friends HAHAHAHA,” another user tweeted.

Ellivera shared to Interaksyon the names of his friends based on their Friends photo (from left to right): Kyle Magallanes, Rjon Domingo, Dylan Parado Dale Ellivera, Linneus Nee-Estuye, Angel Orteza, and Nicole Pingol.

He also said the team behind the photoshoot are as follows:

Photographer: Cristian Avenido (@mhyians_photo)

Editor: Kaybe Mateo (@kaybemateo)

Studio: Beyond Concepts Studio (@beyondconceptsstudio)