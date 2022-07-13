‘Lord please’: Long wait to score tix for SEVENTEEN’s Manila tour spoils pre-sale day

Fans of the Kpop group SEVENTEEN on Wednesday lamented their experience in scoring tickets for the group’s concert.

Fans, collectively called Carats, took to social media to complain about the long wait for the ticket purchase on the second day of pre-sale day for SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – Manila.

The concert will be held on October 8 and 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The fans used the phrase “Lord please” as they expressed hopes to get tickets while they virtually queue on the ticket seller, SM tickets.

“LORD PLEASE GIVE ME LUCK AND LET ME SEE SEVENTEEN ON OCTOBER WITH MY FRIENDS,” a Twitter user said.

“LORD PLEASE ISANG GEN AD TICKET LANG,” another Twitter user said with a picture of Jesus in front of a computer.

“LORD PLEASE, I’VE NEVER WANTED ANYTHING THIS MUCH IN MY LIFE,” another user said.

Some said there were more than 50,000 to 80,000 people on queue for the limited tickets being sold online. They pointed out that MOA Arena only has around 15,000 to 20,000 seating capacity.

Trying to get my cousin tix for the Seventeen concert and the queue at 10am is 50,800 afsgshsjsk pic.twitter.com/f4xTEA17Xj — Diane (@simplyme_diane) July 13, 2022

Other fans called out fellow Carats who were idle on the ticket-selling website as fans claimed this hinders other people from purchasing their desired seats.

“YESS FINALLY THANK YOU LORD!I JUST SECURED MY DESIRED SAMA NG LOOB FOR SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN CONCERT,” a fan said

“Whoever is holding onto those tix and not planning to checkout please get out of the site because a lot of people who actually intend to buy the tix keep getting “unavailable” on their end,” another fan said.

“Remove the ticket/s from your cart and leave the site if you’re not buying naman talaga. nakakainis na. ilang beses ba dapat sabihin pa ‘to?” another fan complained.

Despite the long wait, some still successfully purchased tickets for the Kpop concert.

AFTER 8 FCKING HOURS!!! SEE YOU SEVENTEEN 😭😭😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/Lv4azPd1vp — mit (@injeoloey) July 12, 2022

QUEUE NUMBER FUCKING LUCKY NUMBER SEVENTEEN!!!!! VIP SC TICKET SECURED!!!! SEE YOU SOON SEVENTEEN I LOVE YOU WTF pic.twitter.com/g1aWrJxSZv — zey (@xumingcart) July 12, 2022

Events promotion Live Nation PH assured the public that there are still available tickets for the third day pre-sale day slated Thursday, July 14.

“There are still tickets available for the LNPH Presale. Most of the tickets are still in cart or in pending payment that’s why it appears unavailable at http://smtickets.com,” Live Nation explained.

“Rest assured, there will still be tickets available tomorrow,” it added.

SEVENTEEN’S “BE THE SUN” World Tour is a concert series which will be held in Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, and Singapore.

As of writing, the hashtag #BeTheSunInMNLPRESALE is the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines with 37,700 tweets under its belt as fans continue to share their experience on the second day of pre-sale.