Last week’s assault vs Pinoy tourist in NYC ‘racially motivated,’ Philippine consulate says

The assault against an 18-year old Filipino tourist from Cebu in New York City last week was racially motivated since the perpetrator uttered anti-Asian slurs while beating up the victim, Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said.

The assault took place at the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street near the Philippine Center in Manhattan on July 13, 2022 while the victim was walking with three other Filipinos, Cato said in a statement.

Jerbem Balajadia, a witness to the incident, said that as soon as they got out of Chick-Fil-A, they saw a teenager fall on his back.

“Biglang bumagsak ‘yung bata sa likod namin kasi nasa harap kami tapos sumisigaw ‘yung attacker ng ‘F asian’ habang sinusuntok ‘yung bata pababa,” Balajadia recalled in an interview with ANC.

The suspect was eventually subdued and turned over to authorities, which, according to Balajadia, is rare since in past cases, the attacker always gets away.

The victim sustained facial injuries and bruising on his back. He decided, however, not to pursue charges against the suspect.

Increasing crime rate in NYC

According to Cato, This is the 41st incident since last year that involved a Filipino who was either a victim of a hate crime or incident or a criminal act.

On Friday, he tweeted a new “hate incident” involving a 51-year-old Filipina in the city.

In another hate incident reported to @PHinNewYork, a 51-year-old Filipina was verbally assaulted and harassed by a homeless woman who also tried to prevent her from boarding her train at the 63rd Drive Subway Station in Rego Park, Queens on Saturday afternoon. — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) July 22, 2022

The Philippine Consulate advised the Filipino community to remain vigilant following the latest statistics released by the New York City Police Department.

Based on the report, there was a 37% increase in major crimes in the city. Hate crimes, meanwhile, have also soared by 12.6% city-wide.

Cato especially urged Filipinos using public transportation to remain cautious because transit crimes have grown by 55.5% since last year.

Grand larceny, grand larceny auto, robbery, and burglary also saw increases this year of 49%, 46.2%, 39.2%, and 32.9% respectively.

“Kababayan are reminded to be situationally aware at all times when outside their residences and to take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim of crime,” The Philippine consul general advised Filipinos in NYC.

Cato said Filipinos who may be experiencing distress as a result of hate crimes or other crimes, or due to an emergency involving them or a fellow Filipino can contact the @PHinNewYork’s hotlines at +1-917-294-0196 and +1-917- 239-4118 for help.