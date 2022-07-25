How Paul Soriano’s SONA directorial debut was received by Pinoys

(Updated; July 25, 7:47 p.m.) Is it an atttemp at noir? A “golden hour” effect?

This was what some viewers of the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr noticed when he began his speech on Monday afternoon.

Marcos shared his administration’s priorities which include the country’s economic recovery after being initially battered by COVID-related restrictions.

He also bared his vision for the agriculture sector, being the acting agriculture chief.

The chief executive also said that his administration wants the implementation of physical classes with “utmost consideration for the safety of students as we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Marcos additionally bared that they will also see the creation of the country’s own Center for Diseases Control and Prevention and its own vaccine institute, which were initially mentioned by former president Rodrigo Duterte before.

READ: FULL TEXT: Marcos’ 2022 State of the Nation Address

His SONA, which was broadcast by the media, is directed by film director Paul Soriano who had previously worked with Marcos in directing his campaign ads.

Soriano’s credits include films like “Siargao,” “Kid Kulafu” and “Dukot.”

The director said he vowed to keep things “traditional and simple” for Marcos’ first SONA from a production standpoint. He added that his camerawork will not “disrespect” the president.

“The star of the show here is what the President is going to be telling to the Filipino people,” Soriano said.

Observations about the director’s work were made after pictures and clips of Marcos’ SONA were reported online.

“Is this noir,” a Twitter user said, sharing a screengrab of the president on the podium.

“Noir” is a type of filmmaking that originated in the 1940s. The term was coined in French for black movies and can be translated to “black films.”

These types of movies are dark, moody and shadowy in nature. They are also characterized by elements such as stark lighting effects.

Another Twitter user found the lighting for the occasion “gloomy and ominous.”

“The lighting at the venue of Marcos’ SONA is so gloomy and ominous. Like, if I were a staff of him (not that I’d want to), I’d prolly be annoyed. it’s like they’re taping a villainous character’s speech lmao,” the user wrote.

On the other hand, a different Filipino said the shot was “dramatic.”

Another asked if the director is achieving a “golden hour”-like effect.

“T**gina anong lighting ‘yan sa SONA, golden hour beh???” the Twitter user wrote.

“Golden hour” pertains to the first hour of light after sunrise, and the last hour of light before sunset.

During this period, the sun is low in the sky, producing a soft, diffused light that is much more flattering than the harsh midday sun.

Others, however, enjoyed Soriano’s SONA directorial debut.

“Direk Paul Soriano, ang ganda ng cinematography ng SONA!!” a Twitter user exclaimed.

“Ang galing ni Direk Paul Soriano. Eto na ata pinakamagandang SONA. Ganda ng shots…” another Filipino wrote.

“The lighting is (100 percent emoji) #SONA 2022,” a different Twitter user said.

Soriano worked with the Radio Television Malacañang in directing Marcos’ first SONA.