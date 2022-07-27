Hontiveros sisters’ TikTok dance video becomes new SONA highlight

Sen. Risa Hontiveros and broadcast journalist Pia Hontiveros did a TikTok video together, another rare interaction that amused viewers online.

The Hontiveros sisters danced to Jessi’s “Zoom” as an entry to a TikTok video trend while wearing their formal attires at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

They did the dance trend on the red carpet outside the plenary hall during the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 25.

The video was released the next day on CNN Philippines’ TikTok channel, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The short clip showed someone behind the camera teaching Risa and Pia the steps of the Zoom dance.

The two sisters were confused at first. They eventually executed some of the steps in an adorable and funny way.

The video soon gained some buzz on Twitter and Instagram.

Some users coined the term “Honti-sibs” when they expressed their fondness for the Hontiveros sisters’ short dance video.

“Cutieee Hontisibs,” one Twitter user said.

“Hontisibs cuties,” another user tweeted with several emojis.

Others were surprised to learn through that video that the two personalities are siblings.

“I was today years old when I learned that Sen Risa and Miss Pia Hontiveros are sisters,” one Twitter user said.

“I feel stupid for thinking that Senator Hontiveros and the news anchor Hontiveros are one person when they are not pala,” another Twitter user said.

Some online users also shared screenshots and still photos of Pia’s and Risa’s moments on the red carpet.

Pia was on the site as a reporter for the live coverage of SONA, which is considered the most important presidential address.

Risa, meanwhile, was among the guests comprising members of the Congress, the Marcos family and other important personalities of the prestigious event.

They also previously made online buzz when they argued in jest on Twitter about who’s the funnier sibling.

Pia even tagged their other sister corporate executive Ginggay Hontiveros, on their online exchange.

