Rundown: Where to send donations for quake-hit residents of Northern Luzon

By
Jeline Malasig
-
July 28, 2022 - 1:19 PM
217
Vigan_Abra earthquake
People walk past debris from a damaged building following an earthquake in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, July 27, 2022. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

Following the strong earthquake that shook Abra and some parts of Northern Luzon on Wednesday, Filipinos turned to social media to seek donations for those affected by the incident.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on July 27, 8:43 a.m. recorded a magnitude 7 quake in Tayum, Abra which was felt by residents as far as Metro Manila.

Several infrastructures were damaged from the incident, including heritage sites in Vigan, a UNESCO-recognized town, and antique bell towers in the Ilocos provinces.

READ: Aftermath of July 27 Abra quake: Damaged buildings, heritage sites

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, there were nearly 13,000 people who were affected by the earthquake.

At least 541 families are displaced and staying in temporary shelters, while 128 households are outside evacuation centers.

There were four fatalities and 115 individuals injured.

Some residents in Abra, where the epicenter was, slept outdoors, fearing returning to their homes. Reports said they camped out with their families on the sidewalks and parks to ensure their safety.

Following the incident, some groups have begun organizing donation drives to help those affected.

KSP Studios 

Association of Philippine Medical Colleges – Student Network 

Saint Louis University Supreme Student Council 

#ProjectSakloLAW

Angat Abra 

Ilocos Sur Environmental Enthusiasts – Vigan Chapter

Rotaract District 3820

Local Youth Development Council – Mountain Province 

Caritas Philippines

Interaksyon

