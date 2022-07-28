Rundown: Where to send donations for quake-hit residents of Northern Luzon

Following the strong earthquake that shook Abra and some parts of Northern Luzon on Wednesday, Filipinos turned to social media to seek donations for those affected by the incident.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on July 27, 8:43 a.m. recorded a magnitude 7 quake in Tayum, Abra which was felt by residents as far as Metro Manila.

Several infrastructures were damaged from the incident, including heritage sites in Vigan, a UNESCO-recognized town, and antique bell towers in the Ilocos provinces.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, there were nearly 13,000 people who were affected by the earthquake.

At least 541 families are displaced and staying in temporary shelters, while 128 households are outside evacuation centers.

There were four fatalities and 115 individuals injured.

Some residents in Abra, where the epicenter was, slept outdoors, fearing returning to their homes. Reports said they camped out with their families on the sidewalks and parks to ensure their safety.

Following the incident, some groups have begun organizing donation drives to help those affected.

KSP Studios

📣 Calling for Donations 📣 KSP Studios, in partnership with C4 Kaagapay Sa Pangarap, Earth Shaker PH, and PanahonKonek, is reaching out to your kind hearts as we seek donations for the victims of the Northern Luzon earthquake this morning. pic.twitter.com/5fpz158hoL — KSP Studios (@kspstudiosph) July 27, 2022

Association of Philippine Medical Colleges – Student Network

We are now accepting donations for those affected by the earthquake in Northern Luzon. You may send your donations thrU our Official ONFO BDO account:

Sabian Kyle T. Lee

BDO Unibank

004410111453 Any amount are highly appreciated. Thank you so much for your help!#TatakOneAPMCSN pic.twitter.com/t3qbRFNKto — APMC Student Network (@apmcsn) July 27, 2022

Saint Louis University Supreme Student Council

📣 CALL FOR DONATIONS 📣 With the heart to give and being imbibed with Christian Spirit and Social Involvement, the SLU KASAMA/SSC humbly asks your kind hearts to donate any amount for our fellow Filipinos affected by the earthquake. You may donate to the following channels: pic.twitter.com/4OOMqX7yx5 — SLU Supreme Student Council (@OfficialSLUSSC) July 27, 2022

#ProjectSakloLAW

CALL FOR MONETARY DONATIONS 📣 Earlier today, a destructive earthquake hit the whole island of Luzon with the highest recorded magnitude level of 7.1 in Northern Luzon. The shaking left several damages and slaughtered public resources and private properties in their locals. pic.twitter.com/7NSTisKPSP — josh 🌷 (@percyjooosh) July 27, 2022

Angat Abra

Ilocos Sur Environmental Enthusiasts – Vigan Chapter

Rotaract District 3820

Local Youth Development Council – Mountain Province

Caritas Philippines