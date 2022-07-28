Caritas Philippines launches appeal for aid quake victims

Caritas Philippines today launched an appeal to provide vital relief to people affected by a strong earthquake that struck northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least four people.

The “Alay Kapwa para sa Northern Luzon” fund drive aims to support efforts in addressing the immediate needs of the people after the 7.0-magnitude tremor, leaving wide destruction.

Cash donations may be deposited in its Metrobank account with Account Name CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation Inc. and account number 632-7-632-02719-9.

For GCash donations, they may be sent through 09152094092.

In the meantime, the church’s social action arm is continuously conducting assessment of the situations, especially in areas badly affected by the earthquake.

The humanitarian organization said it already deployed emergency teams “to further assess the damaged communities, and see how the Catholic Church can best respond to the most urgent needs”.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province.

The tremor also affected the provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, and Cagayan Valley.

Aside from the fatalities, the earthquake injured hundreds of others, as well as damaged homes, public infrastructures, including churches and heritage sites.

