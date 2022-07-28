Discharge kits distributed to 17 hospitals by organic health and wellness provider

Hospital discharge kits were distributed to discharged adult patients of 17 hospitals in Metro Manila and regions III and IV-A by an organic health and wellness product provider.

These hospitals included the Department of Health-specialty hospital Philippine Heart Center and other private health institutions such as the Far Eastern University, Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Inc., and Cardinal Santos Medical Center, among others.

According to Santé, “it takes one week to recover for each day [one] spends in the hospital.”

It also added that “a patient must be looked after at home to fully recover from illness or post-hospital syndromes, such as fatigue, reduced muscle strength, foggy thinking, and other discomforts.”

The first run of the company’s initiative took place from October to November of last year and recently in February 2022. They distributed 5,000 kits containing their products of Santé Barley Max, Sweet Via, and Barliccino.

The company intends to reach out to more outpatients during its second run, which kicked off last March and will last until November of this year.

It plans to provide 20,000 discharge kits to “recharge patients” in 40 hospitals.

Santé, known for its organic health and wellness products, is a distribution and direct selling company that develops “a comprehensive selection of everyday barley-based products.”