This man is selling rice at P20 per 5 kilograms

A man who calls himself “Kakampink 101″ is selling rice at a low price.

In an interview with Interaksyon, the man who hails from Bacolod City, said he is selling five-kilogram of premium rice for P20 “to remind all government officials to work hard para po gumanda at bumaba ang bilihin.”

His self-funded initiative started two weeks ago in Rizal and Taguig City.

Despite his limited resources, Kakampink 101 in a video posted on his Youtube channel said that he sells rice to deserving communities.

Asked until when he would pursue the imitiative, the man said he would continue it until the price of rice is lowered.

“Inspiration ko is to remind all government officials to work hard para po gumanda at bumaba ang bilihin,” he said.

“It’s a reminder to help our kababayan no matter what color they [support],” he said in an interview with Inquirer. He also revealed that most of the beneficiaries of his projects were supporters of the president.

During the campaign period, lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo was among the aspirations of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also the agriculture secretary for the nation.

In a radio interview in June, former Agriculture Secretary William Dar said lowering the price of a kilo of rice to P20 is “not yet possible.”

Dar reportedly said the cost of producing a kilo of play in June was at P14.80, higher than the P11.50 per kilo production cost prior to the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Now, the farm gate price of palay presently, buying palay at 14 percent moisture content, is at P19 per kilo,” Dar was quoted as saying.

“So if we look at it, if we can do P20 a kilo of rice, with this data, it’s not yet possible,” he added, in a mix of English and Filipino.

Meanwhile, Kakampink 101’s generous actions inspired Dindo Bataller from Albay, now dubbed “Kakampink 102,” to do a similar initiative.

Kakampink 102 is rice at P20 a kilo.