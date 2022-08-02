Pageant fans thank Catriona Gray for clearing speculations on Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation

Pageant fans responded to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray‘s explanation amid speculations about the delay of the announcement of titleholders of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 last Sunday.

During the grand coronation night on July 31, pageant hosts Catriona and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves paused after Gabrielle Basiano of Eastern Samar was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental.

Pageant officials then huddled with the hosts on stage.

There was a pause that lasted for minutes. The lights were also dimmed.

The incident happened before the winner of the Binibining Pilipinas International—Nicole Borromeo of Cebu City—was announced.

Pageant fans thought there would be a “Steve Harvey moment” following the incident.

grabe yung suspense bago iannounce yung BB Pilipinas! Kita namin may mga nagsisiakyatang crew kinakausap sina Cat sa stage. akala namin another Steve Harvey situation #BinibiningPilipinas2022 — k | tvd rewatch (@jnkaisen) July 31, 2022

Us at the big dome earlier nervous that there will be a “Steve Harvey” moment in this year’s BB Pilipinas 2022. #BinibiningPilipinas2022 #BBPilipinas #BbPilipinas2022 #CoronationNight pic.twitter.com/r8MGuQ5sPy — BlaireJohn Parojinog (@itsblairejohn) July 31, 2022

The “Steve Harvey moment” refers to Miss Universe 2015, when pageant host Steve accidentally announced Ariadna Gutierrez as the titleholder.

He then went backstage but was informed that he read out the name of the first runner-up instead of the actual winner.

Steve returned to the stage and shortly announced Pia Wurtzbach as the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder.

Meanwhile, Catriona gave context on what happened before she and Nicole announced the winner of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022.

According to Catriona, they “announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the individual title cards.”

“These were handed over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho,” the former beauty queen said.

“As a member of the overseeing committee during the deliberations (as pictured on slide 4 by BPCI Execom member @laraquigaman), Mr. Ocho later rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results previously announced were correct, which became the decisive factor in moving forward with the announcement,” Catriona added, mentioning former beauty queen Lara Quigaman.

“As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would, therefore—without a second thought—correct any errors, if any were made. But as already explained, SGV & Co. partner and representative Mr. Ocho himself confirmed the validity of the results,” she continued.

Catriona called on the public to celebrate the newly-crowned queens “who are wearing their rightful crowns.”

She also included a screenshot of the judges deliberating, as shared by Lara.

Some fans thanked Catriona for clarifying the matter.

“Makakatulog din (nang) maayos,” a Facebook user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“So tapos na usapan. Everything is cleared na… (a)nways, the girls are placed perfectly with their corresponding crowns… right placement for the girls,” wrote another online user.

“Thank you for clarifying queen, we all deserved an explanation. Best of luck to the queens of 2022,” a different fan said.

But others were not yet convinced, urging that the pageant officials show the card that the hosts read.

“Sana naka post rin ‘yung laman NG envelope,” a Facebook user commented.

“Agree! Sana ni picturan nila ‘yung mismong card na binasa!” another fan replied.

“Ipakita na lang kung anu ‘yung mga nakasulat na winners sa me envelope,” wrote a different Filipino.

Cornerstone Entertainment, the agency handling Catriona and Nicole, also stood by the explanation and said that the results were “accurate.”

“Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. stands by the announcement of its artists, Catriona and Nicole, who were the hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022,” it said in a statement.

“The winners announced by the hosts were accordingly based on the titles printed on the cards, which were handed over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho,” the agency added, referring to the pageant’s official tabulator.

“Mr. Ocho even rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results announced by the hosts were accurate. We hope that this will put to rest any controversy concerning last night’s results,” Cornerstone further said.

The explanation came after certain pictures circulated online. It featured a paper held by a staff which supposedly reads that Candidate Number 28—Gabrielle—is listed as Binibining International.