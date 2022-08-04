‘Yan ang totoo’: Video of elderly man’s reaction after watching ‘Katips’ gains traction

Videos of an elderly man praising a FAMAS-winning film made the rounds on social media on the day of its premiere screening in cinemas.

“Katips: The Movie,” a film based on a 2016 musical staged by the same director, premiered on August 3, Wednesday.

The film tells the story of student activists during Martial Law who struggled to fight against the Marcos dictatorship.

Its trailer description reads:

In the midst of uncertainty, there’s no other passion that can pull us back to freedom but the burning fire that hides within each of us. #Katips is a tale of the young, in their fight for their ideals, how big can one get against a force too much bigger than yourself.

The cast is led by Jerome Ponce who plays student leader Greg, director Vince Tañada who plays subversive writer Payong and Adelle Ibarrientos who plays Alet, the “Tandang Sora” of those days.

It also features Nicole Laurel, Johnrey Rivas, Joshua Bulot, Vean Olmedo, Dexter Doria, Lou Veloso, OJ Arci, Dindo Arroyo, Afi Africa, Patricia Ismael, Carla Lim, Chris Lim and Mon Confiado.

The movie has earned seven awards from FAMAS or the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards.

It won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Vince Tañada, Best Supporting Actor for Johnrey Rivas, Best Original Song for “Manhid and Sa Gitna ng Dulo,” Best Musical Score, and Best Cinematography.

Prior to that, the movie earned 17 nominations in the award-giving body.

During its opening, some viewers took videos of an elderly man who reportedly praised the film after watching it.

“Can’t help but cry when an elderly man stood up and shouted ‘YAN ANG TOTOO! ‘YAN ANG TOTOO!’ when the movie ended,” a Twitter user said, attaching the clip.

A Facebook user also shared a video from another angle.

Some social media users previously urged the public to watch the movie, saying it is based on the experiences of ordinary Filipinos during Martial Law.

It refers to the nine-year period imposed during late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s term which saw numerous human rights abuses.