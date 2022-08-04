Mission continues even amidst difficulties, bishop tells young people

A Catholic bishop encouraged young Catholics to courageously proclaim the Gospel, “even when people do not want to listen or refuse to hear”.

Speaking during Mass on the first day of the World Youth Congress in Silang, Cavite on Saturday, Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista of Imus said the mission must continue even amidst challenges.

“Even with the rejection of the word of God, we have to continue our mission, our mission is unstoppable,” Evangelista said in his homily at the Rogationist College.

To drive his point, he said that God’s word must be proclaimed because it brings a message of hope, reconciliation, mercy and love.

“God’s word will overcome the darkness of evil. God’s word will guide us on the path of goodness. We continue our mission, unstoppable,” he added.

More than 1,000 delegates attended the Missionary Families of Christ’s first face-to-face youth congress in over two years since it adopted a hybrid set up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of participants from Southeast Asia, Europe, America, and the Middle East also joined the two-day event via live streaming.

Organized by the MFC’s youth section, the annual event was first held in Bataan province in 2008 and has since reached thousands of youth members around the world.