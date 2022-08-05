Pinoy fans feel sentimental about Girls’ Generation ‘Forever 1’ comeback

The OG queens are back!

After five years of hiatus, Filipino fans feel sentimental about the Girls’ Generation “Forever 1” comeback.

The Korean group is also celebrating its 15th year anniversary today, August 5.

“Fifteen years as a group and my girls are still as relevant as ever. Happy anniversary to my main. I love you so much I am so ready for the comeback album,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Can I cry? Stanning SNSD since 2009. Naalala ko, ako lang may gusto sa kpop sa classroom namin. Di nyo alam yung feeling mga besss! Di nyo alam” another Filipino fan tweeted.

A Facebook user also wrote, “Happy anniversary! You are worth to wait. Forever a SONE.”

“I have been waiting for this forever. Forever 1! Happy 15th anniversary and. Counting for more years,” another fan said.

“Grumaduate ako ng elementary na sone ako, ngayong grumaduate ako ng college na sone pa rin,” a fan shared.

Another fan on Facebook also shared her experience of “stanning” the group when wifi, smartphones, and online music streaming platforms are not yet accessible.

After working, the fan said she would go to a computer rental shop to download music videos, live performances, and variety shows of Girls’ Generation and transfer the files to her laptop.

Another fan also shared a video of the group’s debut song “Into the New World.”

on this day 15 years ago, girls' generation debuted with into the new world ! pic.twitter.com/5t7ky2NR4h — on this day in kpop (@thisdayk) August 2, 2022

To celebrate their idols’ comeback, the Philippine-based fandom of Girls’ Generation donated P15,000 for the benefit of shelter house Strays Worth Saving.

The veteran girl group’s upcoming 7th full album “FOREVER 1” contains ten songs, including the group’s title track of the same name.

The group’s digital album will be released on August 5, at 6 p.m. KST. While the physical copy will be available on August 8.