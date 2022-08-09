What you need to know about Facebook’s move to scrap ‘live shopping’ feature in October

Meta announced that the live shopping feature on Facebook would be removed starting October 1 due to changing consumer behaviors.

However, the company noted that users can still enjoy live events on the platform.

“Beginning on October 1, 2022, you will no longer be able to host any new or scheduled Live Shopping events on Facebook. You will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won’t be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos,” it said.

“As consumers’ viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product,” it added.

Meta urged users to experiment with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram to reach and engage people through video.

The announcement worried Facebook users including live sellers who feared their livelihood will be affected by Meta’s move.

“Can’t making ends meet be anymore harder these days?” a Facebook user wrote.

Another said that “so many small businesses will suffer because of this let it be as is why hurt them.”

An online live seller also expressed worries and said that she has to post her products before October.

“Kawawa naman un mga nag-lilive selling sa FB, kung [may] TikTok naman wala naman masyado manunuod kasi kaunti followers,” the live seller wrote.

Despite the worries of Filipino online sellers and buyers, Meta’s decision to shut down Facebook’s live shopping feature will not directly affect them.

The feature that will be removed is only available in the United States and Thailand.

In both countries, the audience can directly purchase the product while watching live.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, users utilizes the comments section to choose the products they want.

Typically, consumers need to comment “mine” to purchase the product, then live sellers would recognize the first to comment and say “yours.” Buyers are called “miners.”

After the miners are recognizes, sellers often ask them to take a screenshot of the product. The transaction then would conclude through a personal message between the seller and the buyer.

Meta also reminded those who will be affected by the removal of the live shopping feature to use Instagram’s similar feature.