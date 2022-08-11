K-concert? UST singers, dancers perform Seventeen, BTS, Blackpink songs at orientation

The University of Santo Tomas community danced and sang along to various Kpop songs during the freshmen orientation on Tuesday, August 9.

The medley includes Seventeen’s “Left and Right,” Blackpink’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and BTS and Coldplay’s collaborative single “My Universe.“

While singing these songs, the first-year students chant the university’s iconic cheer, “Go, USTe,” and waved their light sticks as fans do in Kpop concerts.

“To produce something of this caliber featuring our Thomasian talents has always been a dream, but when we started doing the events for UST, it has become a goal,” UST Communications Bureau’s assistant director for Broadcast Faye Martel said in a post.

“Yesterday, I produced my best Thomasian production number yet (kasi alam ko may kasunod pa ito),” Martel noted.

Music technology and composition instructor Mark Wilson Estrada arranged the Kpop medley.

The dance groups, singers, and musicians from different organizations led the show.

Filipinos online including the Kpop community, commended the lively production.

“ROARientation ba yun or Kpop con? HAHAHAHAHHA. Anyway I’ve enjoyed the event, finally at my new home,” a UST student said.

“Lakas maka-kpop concert ng UST Roarientation. Good job @Salinggawi_UST,” a Twitter user wrote with a yellow heart emoji. Salinggawi Dance Troupe is the official dance troupe of the university.

A Twitter user jokingly said that the “S” in UST stands for Seventeen.

“This feels like a fever dream. My alma mater and my ultimate in one vid,” a Twitter user said.

“They performed ‘My Universe’ during our roarientation SO CUTE, an online user wrote.