Meet Lola Aida: Philippines’ first female registered architect turns 100 years old

The country’s first registered female architect has reached 100 years old.

In recognition of the moment, the Muntinlupa City government gave her a cash gift of P100,000, as mandated by law.

“Happy 100th, Lola Aida!” Muntilupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said in a Facebook post.

“Personal ko pong binisita si Gng. Aida Cruz-Del Rosario para ibigay ang kanyang P100,000 Centenarian cash gift mula sa Pamahalaang Lungsod, sa pamamagitan ng OSCA Muntinlupa,” he added.

OSCA refers to the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs.

Biazon also shared a picture of the centenarian on his post.

Aida Cruz-Del Rosario was born on Aug. 11, 1922 in an American-era Philippines.

According to the city chief, she is the first registered female architect in the Philippines and the first female architecture graduate from the University of Santo Tomas.

The university established its department of Architecture in 1930. At that time, Cruz-Del Rosario was just 8 years old.

By 1947, it was elevated to the status of the College of Architecture and Fine Arts. During this period, 25-year-old Cruz-Del Rosario just graduated from the program.

Reports said she also placed seventh in the licensure exam, making her the first registered female architect in the Philippines the following year.

Her husband is late engineer Jose del Rosario, with whom she has partnered to construct and design over 120 homes, edifices, and hospitals from Luzon to Mindanao.

Cruz-Del Rosario’s reported best works are mostly in Baguio, including some houses and some parts of the original structure of the University of Baguio.

Meanwhile, Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016 mandates the government to honor citizens who have reached 100 years of age to be granted the following: