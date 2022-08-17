Team Payaman’s Vien Iligan bares she made first move on husband Junnie Boy

Vlogger Vien Iligan in a TikTok video revealed that she was the first to message her husband, Marlon Velasquez, more popularly known as Junnie Boy.

The video showed Iligan’s message asking Junnie Boy to accept her Facebook friend request.

Iligan’s message was left ignored, so she sent a message again after almost two months.

“Grabe ‘di ako pinansin,” the message reads.

Junnie just laughed about it and said, “di naman.”

“Ang landi ko kainis!!!!!!!!! Na-inlove lang naman ako!” Iligan wrote in the caption.

The video has over 5.4 million views, 910 thousand likes, more than 6,000 comments, and more than 10,000 shares as of writing.

In the comments section, many others shared their stories of how they made their first move.

“Di kasi lahat ng lalaki mahilig mag-first move. Me to my bf now nagreply lang ako sa myday nya nafall na kmi both,” a social media user said.

“Same nag good morning lang random sa cp [cellphone] eto happily married na with 2 makukulit na anak,” another one shared.

“Nag 1st move din ako noon,(textmate, ako una nag text) kita niyo asawa ko na ngayon,” a TikTok user wrote.

“PRESENT TO THOSE GALS WHO DID THE FIRST MOVE, we’re going 9yrs now,” an online user said.

Team Payaman‘s Vien and Junnie tied the knot in March 2022. The couple has a child named Mavi and is expecting another child.

The couple has been together since 2017, the same year when Iligan shoot her first message to Junnie.