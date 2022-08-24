‘Thanks for the memories’: Guests, employees bid farewell to Hotel Jen

“Thanks for the memories.”

Appreciation posts were dedicated to the nearly three-decade high-rise hotel along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City after it announced its permanent closure on Monday.

New Riviera Hotel Development Corp., the owner of JEN Manila by Shangri-la, said it will shut its doors on September 1 as they venture into “redevelopment plans for the property.”

“We would like to thank all our guests, partners, and colleagues for their unwavering support over the past 27 years, particularly during the challenging pandemic years,” JEN Manila said in a statement.

“We look forward to extending our trademark Asian hospitality to guests at our four other Shangri-La properties in the Philippines,” the hotel added.

It will continue to operate and honor reservations and bookings made up to and including until August 31.

The hotel also assured affected colleagues, saying they would receive support until the end of the year. These include providing a fair compensation package and extending healthcare insurance coverage.

JEN Manila said it will continue to serve the public at its four other Shangri-La properties—EDSA Shangri-la Manila, Shangri-la The Fort Manila, Shangri-la Boracay Resort and Spa and Shangri-la Mactan Resort and Spa.

Following the announcement, some Filipinos expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the hotel for accommodating them as guests in its nearly three-decade stint.

“Hotel Jen, previously Traders Hotel. Signing Off…” a Facebook user said, sharing some pictures of moments spent in the hotel.

“Thank you for the memories, Hotel Jen,” another Facebook user wrote with heart emojis.

“[I]t was a momentous event—@ Hotel Jen (formerly Traders Hotel) where I was recognized as one among [sic] the Outstanding Educators in Business Education by the Philippine Council of Deans and Educators in Business (PCDEB)—with great sadness that this place will cease operations come next month…” wrote another user.

Others shared appreciation posts as former and current workers of the accommodation establishment.

“Thank you for 5 wonderful years with you, my JEN Manila by Shangri-La. You will always be in my heart,” Reservation agent Sonny Caracas Rebudan said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, Traders Hotel Manila, for making me a better person! Napakadami nating pinagsamahan and yes, you made my life perfect. [Nang] dahil sa’yo, [na] meet ko ‘yung asawa kong mahal na mahal ko!” former sales and events manager Jane-Jason Jose wrote.

“The best days (heart emojis) Maraming salamat, JEN Manila by Shangri-La,” senior MICE sales manager Adel Enriquez Borja said, sharing some pictures of her in the hotel.

“We will miss you, JEN by Shangri-La. Simula maging scholar ako, naging OJT mo, at naging isang nagtrabaho ako sa’yo, 7 years [din] kita nakasama at naging pangalawang tahanan ko. Maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo,” Cherry Par Cairme, another one of the hotel’s workers, said.

The hotel property initially operated under Traders Hotel when it opened in 1995 and was rebranded into JEN Manila in 2015.