‘Happy Halloween’: MMDA’s Pasig ferry ‘libreng sakay’ post gains traction for font choice

An advisory about the free ferry trips along Pasig River gained buzz for its font choice.

The official page of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Pasig River Ferry Service welcomed the students attending the in-person classes.

“Simula na muli ng klase! Nananatili ang LIBRENG SAKAY sa Pasig River Ferry Service para sa lahat ng manananakay, kabilang ang mga estudyante,” the post reads.

The public is reminded to bring their identification cards and continue wearing face masks to be allowed entry to the ferry.

The Pasig River Ferry has stations in four cities in Metro Manila—the City of Manila, Pasig City, Makati City and Mandaluyong City.

The following are the 13 stations of the Pasig River Ferry Service:

Pinagbuhatan

San Joaquin

Maybunga

Kalawaan

Guadalupe

Valenzuela

Hulo

Lambingan

Ana

PUP

Lawton

Escolta

Quinta

MMDA accompanied the post with an infographic that enumerated these stations. Some users who saw the post, however, noticed the text’s font.

They found the font choice “creepy” for a public service advisory.

Others also greeted the page with “Happy Halloween” in the comments section.

“Happy Halloween po!” one Facebook user quipped.

“Grabe naman ang font niyo, Halloween special po ba yan,” another Facebook user commented.

“Creepy ng font niyo ha,” another Facebook user said.

Some online users were more constructive with their comments and aired suggestions for the agency to improve their graphics.

“Dear MMDA, I know you mean well. Pero walang creativity input itong ginawa ninyo parang pang horror/thriller movie eh. Tapos sana totoong picture na nung vessel,” one Facebook user said.

The Facebook post of MMDA has since received 550 reactions, 116 comments and 472 shares.

MMDA has been offering free ferry rides to commuters since December 2021 amid the more relaxed travel restrictions at that time.

The stations are open from Mondays to Saturdays.

READ: MMDA offers free Pasig River ferry rides anew

Traffic and other commuting woes have previously greeted some students and their parents in Metro Manila on their first day of face-to-face classes last Monday.

READ: ‘Fix public transpo first’: Renewed call after LTO asked public ‘not to go too early’ at school