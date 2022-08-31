Song Joong Ki’s sister graduates from Seoul National University College of Medicine

“Vincenzo” star Song Joong Ki’s sister Song Seul Ki graduated from the prestigious Seoul National University College of Medicine.

“Hey, there is finally a doctor in the family,” Song Joong Ki’s older brother Song Seung Ki wrote on Instagram.

He also shared an old photo of him with his siblings and a recent photo from their sister’s graduation.

The Korean actor’s sister first made headlines after appearing in an episode of KBS2TV‘s “Dream Team,” where Joong Ki is one of the cast. The actor’s sister was studying in Canada at that time.

The Song siblings were all academic achievers.

After scoring 380 out of 400 on the college entrance exam, the actor attended Sungkyunkwan University, one of Korea’s top universities, where he got a degree in business administration.

Meanwhile, Song Seung Ki reportedly studied Chinese literature at Peking University.

Among the notable films and series of Joong Ki are “Descendants of the Sun,” “Arthdal Chronicles,” and “Space Sweepers.”

