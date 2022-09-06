Timothée Chalamet’s backless outfit likened to Ara Mina’s iconic gown

“Call Me By Your Name” actor Timothée Chalamet‘s outfit at the Venice Film Festival went viral as Filipinos likened his ensemble to actress Ara Mina‘s iconic “Mano Po” gown.

The Hollywood actor graced the red carpet wearing a metallic red halter-neck top with backless detailing and matching tailored pants paired with red boots for the premiere of his new film “Bones and All” on Friday night, September 2.

Haider Ackermann designed Chalamet’s outfit.

Meanwhile, Filipino fashion designer Maxie Cinco created Ara Mina’s outfit in 2002, based on a PEP article.

The similarity between the outfits of the Filipino actress and the Hollywood actor received hilarious comments online.

“Ara mina walked so Timothee could run,” a Twitter user quipped.

Another jokingly said, “Ara Mina is the blueprint.”

“Ito po ba yung sinasabi nilang cinematic parallels,” a Twitter user said in jest.

Other online users also compared Chalamet’s outfit with Mr. Tumnus, a character in the film “Narnia.”

“Is he auditioning for Mr. Tumnus in the Narnia reboot or,” a Twitter user said.

In March this year, Timothee also earned online buzz for going shirtless under a blazer at the Oscars 2022.