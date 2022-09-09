Creative pictorial of high school graduate earns buzz for chosen quote

A creative photoshoot of an unidentified female high school graduate earned buzz after online users noticed the quote on the board she was holding.

In June, Darvels Photography uploaded the creative pictorials of the graduates of the Madridejos National High School and San Agustin National High School in Cebu on Facebook.

While it was uploaded months ago, the female graduate’s picture continues to circulate and gain attention on the social networking platform.

It has so far garnered 24,000 likes and reactions, 3,500 comments and 10,000 shares.

The student’s creative photo features her giving a thumbs-up gesture while holding a board with the following text: “I can do all things through ME who strengthens ME.”

The quote is inspired by a Bible verse in the Book of Philippians in the New Testament.

In the New King James version, it can be found in Philippians Chapter 4 Verse 3 or Philippians 4:13.

It reads: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

The graduate’s quote for her creative shoot earned various comments, some of which are the following:

“I can do all things through Christ which strengthed me. For me All the Glory and Honor belongs to him… We are nothing without God. Magagawa natin lahat through Christ dahil siya ang nagbibigay ng lakas satin. Lahat ng pasasalamat sa kanya dapat ang lahat ng papuri… Para sakin naman po ito, I’m not bashing po. Congrats pa din po,” a Facebook user wrote with a heart emoji.

“Congrats, but remember that all things, everything comes from our GOD, even [your] strength,” another online user commented.

“Way to go, believing in yourself is the first step to success. You put in the hard work and you get to see the fruits of your labors,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I think the point of the girl’s sign is to NOT rely everything [on] God and praying alone. We’re high functioning naman and humans are built to move themselves, so galaw-galaw din ‘pag may time. What’s the point of praying if tamad ‘yung iba?

Faith without works is dead or nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa,” another Pinoy commented.

The Philippines is the only predominantly Catholic country in Southeast Asia.

Last April, a Vatican envoy said that the Southeast Asian country remains on top in terms of countries with the most Catholic baptism in 2020.