Caught on cam: Teacher cuts hair of student in front of class in viral video

A Department of Education (DepEd) official said there could be a violation in the viral video of a teacher cutting a student’s hair.

This was what Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Franco Habijan reported on a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Habijan shared a screenshot of the video where a teacher was seen cutting the long hair of a student inside a classroom and witnessed by the entire class.

She was tagged by TikTok users regarding this incident.

Mela subsequently reached out to her friend from the DepEd to confirm if the incident violated the Child Protection Policy. The policy provides guidelines for protecting children in school from abuse, violence, exploitation, discrimination, bullying, and other forms of abuse.

“Granting that this was done as a punishment, it is considered a violation po of the CPP,” the DepEd official said in response.

“Parang na-overstep na ng teacher yung bounds of decency and subjecting the learner to ridicule. It may be both considered as physical and psychological abuse po,” the government worker continued.

Calls for inclusivity, right to gender expression

Following the incident, Habijan renewed her call for inclusivity in academic institutions. She said schools and educators must respect one’s gender expression.

“We hid the face of the teacher because this post is not meant to embarrass them. Rather, we are reminding teachers of their purpose to protect the kids,” Habijan said.

“More importantly, we need to be reminded that a person’s gender expression (through hair, for this matter) must be seen as a personal choice and a reinforcement of one’s identity that builds his/her/their confidence,” she continued.

“Education must have a safe, gender-sensitive, and motivating environment. Education is best practiced when it is inclusive,” the LGBTQI+ advocate stressed.

This was not the first time Habijan voiced her concern about the haircut policy.

Last month, she demanded inclusivity after photos of LGBTQIA+ students went viral as they were required to cut their hair for face-to-face classes.

READ: ‘Ano pong mali sa buhok?’: Schools urged to respect trans students’ hair, clothing preference

Recently, DepEd released a memo stressing the importance of a “gender responsive basic education policy.”

Habijan celebrated this as she shared photos of transwomen students “who are, now, free to express who they are, because their schools have become true safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ students.”

However, she noted that inclusivity will not happen overnight.

Habijan shared that she has been receiving reports from trans and non-binary students that their school heads, guidance counselors, and teachers have threatened them because of their expression.

“We will be patient. We keep the faith in fighting for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in Philippine Schools. DAHIL WALANG KAHIYA-HIYA O KAMALIAN SA PAGKATAO NG BAWAT LGBTQIA+,” Habijan said.