Netflix drops animated Filipino series ‘Mga Kwentong Epik ni Maria Makiling’

Netflix released the animated series “Mga Kwentong Epik ni Maria Makiling” on Friday, September 16.

The story follows a young woman who discovers she is the goddess Maria Makiling, voiced by actress Ryza Cenon.

Meanwhile, Batibot‘s Bodjie Pascua takes the part of the show’s narrator.

The show is based on a comic book series of the same name created by Epik Studios.

A few hours after the series was dropped, fans could not contain their excitement to watch it.

“I saw the sneak preview. It reminds me of the old Marvel animated comics version. Congrats to Epik for a job well done. Looking forward for more projects,” someone wrote.

“This is it!!! Nakakakilig siyang makita na nasa Netflix na talaga,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Congrats, Dirk Paul Alexei! ALWAYS SO proud of your work, Brader…Excited to watch this on Netflix,” an online user said.

Someone also hoped that the series would be available globally.

“Sana Global Netflix. Can’t find it here sa Australia,” an online user said.

The series has six episodes, each running less than 25 minutes.