Community kitchen: Patreng Non shares meals you can cook for ‘Karding’ evacuees

As Super Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru) batters some areas in Luzon, authorities started evacuating citizens, especially those living in low-lying areas.

For those planning to prepare a meal for evacuees, community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non or Patreng Non shared on Facebook a list of meals they can cook and distribute to the evacuees.

Non shared the ingredients of these meals which she said could serve 150 to 200 people.

“Baka sakali po makatulong sa mga individuals, family at organizations na gusto mag hatid ng pagkain sa mga evacuation centers or sa future na community projects,” Non said.

“Eto po ang basic ingredients at quantity. Adjust adjust na lang po at feel free na mag-add ng gulay para mas healthy!” she added.

The suggested market list appears below:

Sopas

5 kg macaroni pasta

3 whole chickens

1/2 kg hotdog

1/4 kg garlic

1/2 kg onions

1 kg carrot

1/2 kg celery

5 cans of evaporated milk

salt and pepper

beef cubes

cooking oil

margarine (optional)

Champorado

4 kg rice

2 kg malagkit rice

5 kg sugar

1 kg cocoa

6 cans of evaporated milk

Miswa Soup

1 kg miswa

2 to 3 whole chicken

1/4 kg garlic

1/2 kg onions

1 kg patola, sayote or upo

1/2 kg carrots

malunggay leaves

beef cubes

salt, pepper

cooking oil

Lugaw

4 kg rice

2 kg malagkit rice

3 whole chicken

beef cubes

salt, pepper,

cooking oil

2 trays of eggs (optional)

Monggo

3 kg monggo

1 kg pork or 6 packs chicharon

garlic, onion, tomato

ampalaya, kalabasa, malunggay

salt, patis

beef cubes

cooking oil

Saging na saba

500 pieces

Egg

20 trays

Non said their team is on standby to bring hot meals to evacuation sites in different cities. She also called for donations to fund the meals and contributions in affected provinces.

Those interested to donate they may send their donations to the following channels:

In kind – Fil Garcia Tower, Kalayaan Quezon City

Gcash – 09451454390

Meanwhile, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Karding made its first landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos Town in Quezon province at 5:30 p.m.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said the landfall may weaken Karding throughout the evening.

“Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass,” it said.

It advised those under areas of hazards to follow evacuation instructions.

Several malls in Metro Manila also offered temporary shelter amid the anticipated wrath of Karding.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to suspend classes and government work in National Capital Region including the provinces in Regions I, II, CAR, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and V due to Karding.

