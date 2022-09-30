Book on 500 years of Christianity in Philippines launched

A coffee table book was launched on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to commemorate the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines and to serve as a “laboratory of faith encounters.”

A project of the CBCP Commission on Social Communications together with Radio Veritas Asia and Radio Veritas 846, the commemorative book was formally launched at the RVA compound in Quezon City.

The event was hosted by RVA general manager Fr. Victor Sadaya, CMF; Fr. Anton C.T. Pascual, president of Radio Veritas 846; and Fr. Roy Bellen, vice president for operations of Radio Veritas 846 who also served as editor-in-chief of the book.

Titled “Gifted to Give”, the official theme of the 500YOC celebration, the book comes in five parts: “Colonization and Christianization”; “Piety and Identity”; “War and Sovereignty”; “Democracy and Service”; and “Faith and Modernization.”

“All of which are written to give each and every reader a glimpse on how we have evolved as a Catholic Church in the Philippines,” according to Radio Veritas.

“As we share images, words and insights in this coffee table book we will likewise rediscover our sense of identity as a Church,” it said. “We hope that this coffee table book will be our modest contribution to your faith journey.”

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has earlier announced the release of commemorative coins for the quincentenary of Christianity in the country.

For orders and inquiries, you may contact the CBCP Secretariat at mobile numbers +639171690122 or email [email protected]

