‘Our lapse’: QC mall apologizes to Muslim community over disrespectful stunt at pet show

A mall in Quezon City issued an apology to the Muslim community after a contestant in a pet show wore a costume that was perceived to be disrespectful of the Islamic faith.

The pet show called “My Best Friend’s Treat: Pet Universe 2022” was a pet pageant that took place at Fisher Mall Atrium on Sunday, October 2.

One footage during the contest showed a contestant and his dog dressed up as a delegate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on stage.

Such a presentation earned the ire of several members of the Muslim community on social media.

Salaam Radio, a Muslim-based radio program, reported the video clip on its page.

Fisher Malls’ response

Following the backlash, Fisher Mall admitted its failure to screen the event and its lack of awareness of the sensitivity to other cultures and religions.

“We understand that our negligence has angered and caused much pain towards our brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith. This was a failure of our internal screening procedures and an embarrassing show of our lack of awareness of and sensitivity towards other cultures and religions, something we are truly ashamed of,” the mall said.

The management stated the efforts it will be undertaking to ensure that this incident will not happen again in the future.

“We assure everyone, but particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters, that we will be enhancing our screening methods to ensure that this or any other offensive incident will not happen again,” it said.

“We will be creating stricter requirements for our future initiatives, while keeping in mind the need to be respectful to all religions and cultures. We will also be seeking the guidance of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos for any advice or policies that may have in place. And lastly, we will also keep relying on you, our community, to keep us informed, to keep us always alert, and to help us always be better,” it added.

Fisher Mall reiterated its apology and vowed to make the mall a safer space for everyone.

“We apologize for the hurt and outrage our lapse has caused. We will always strive to be inclusive and make our mall a safe space for everyone, and we will always listen to our community. We thank you for your understanding regarding this matter and hope for your patience as we make improvements to ourselves,” it said.

The controversial box

Muslim members were notably angry at the box that the contestant used as his dog’s carrier.

The decorations of the box resembled a shrine called Kaaba, also spelled Kaʿbah.

It is located near the center of the Great Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Muslims considered it “the most sacred spot on Earth.”

“Muslims orient themselves toward this small shrine during the five daily prayers, bury their dead facing its meridian, and cherish the ambition of visiting it on pilgrimage, or hajj, in accord with the command set out in the Qurʾān,” according to an entry from Encyclopedia Britannica.

The issue soon reached the National Commission of Muslim Filipinos.

The Facebook page of the NCMF-Bureau of External Relations advised the public that the incident will be elevated to the management committee for proper action.

“Rest assured that this will be elevated to the Management Committee, Bureau of Legal Affairs and a formal statement will be released as to the next steps of the Commission. Thank you for your continued trust in the NCMF,” the bureau said.

NCMF-BER also released a copy of the memo that it submitted to the higher committee on Facebook.