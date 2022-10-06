Billboard in Nueva Ecija promotes campaign to end dog meat trade

An animal welfare organization put up a billboard to raise awareness of the campaign to end the dog meat trade in the country.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AFK) posted on September 28 a photo of its first billboard along a road in Peñaranda in Nueva Ecija stating that it is unlawful to kill dogs in the Philippines.

“Killing dogs for human consumption is illegal,” the text on the billboard reads.

In the post, the foundation said that the billboard was made possible with the help of the Soi Dog Foundation, an organization that seeks to save street dogs in Asia.

Soi Dog also advocates the end of the dog meat trade in the region.

“Our first ever billboard was made possible by Soi Dog Foundation, our partner in ending the dog meat trade here in the Philippines,” AFK said on the post.

The AFK also sought the help public’s help for this campaign.

“Our tip lines are here so please help us get more leads by sharing this post,” it said.

“We hope to have more billboards soon so please do not hesitate to donate to the Billboard campaign. These billboards will help save more precious lives,” it added.

The group’s post circulated online and has so far garnered 1,800 reactions, 82 comments and 3,300 shares on Facebook.

In the comments section, some Filipinos hoped that these billboards to be put up across the country.

“Sana sa lahat ng lugar may ganyan,” one Facebook user said.

“Sana sa lahat me billboard lalo n sa talamak ng dog meat trade,” another user commented.

Others lauded AFK and Soi Dog Foundation for this initiative to stop the still prevalent practice of animal abuse in some places.

Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998 protects and promotes the welfare of all animals in the Philippines.

In the amended version (Republic Act 10631), the prohibition against the torture and killing of dogs is specified under section 6.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to torture any animal, to neglect to provide adequate care, sustenance of shelter, or maltreat any animal or to subject any dog or horse to dogfights or horse fights, kill or cause or procure to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” the provision reads.

Violators can be penalized with imprisonment of up to one year and six months and a fine of up to P100,000.