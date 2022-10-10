Bam Aquino visits ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ filming locations

Former Sen. Bam Aquino toured in the filming locations of the hit Korean drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” in South Korea.

The series is set in the fictional village of Gongjin. In real life, the series was filmed in Pohang, a city on the Eastern coast of Korea in Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Aquino revealed that he went there with his family, who are also Kdrama fans, to celebrate the matriarch’s birthday.

“Ang tagal na naming huling naka travel kasama ang aming magulang. At tamang-tama birthday ng Mommy ko! And guess what? Sobra silang KDrama fans ng erpats ko. Kaya KDrama ang theme ng aming lakad sa Korea!” Aquino wrote on Facebook.

They went to notable places such as the Live Café & Pub, Hye-jin dental clinic, Cheongha Market, the hardware store, Bora Supermarket, and squid tower.

The family was also supposed to visit Mugeunbong Peak in Sabang Memorial Park, where Hong Bang Jang’s boat can be found, but Aquino said it was too far.