Education technology platform marks Philippines’ month-long Teachers Month

One of the leading education technology (ed-tech) platforms in the country marked the country’s month-long National Teachers Month by empowering educators with future-ready skills.

The event is celebrated from September 5 to October 5.

Quipper Philippines on Thursday culminated the event through “eQuippED,” a learning webinar series aiming to empower, support, equip and engage teachers with technology-savvy know-how.

The month-long webinar provided sessions tackling some of the following topics:

How to empower teaching with education technology

The relevance of gamification of learning

Importance of managing mental health as an educator

Teaching English pronunciation in a fun and creative way

Designing learner-centered approaches in the 21st Century

Quipper Philippines CEO Yusuke Takagi said the company “has always been dedicated to helping ensure that education is available, effective, and conducive for all types of learners.”

“Our mission of bringing the best education to every corner of the world would not be possible without the strength and care of teachers all over the Philippines. eQuippED is our way of celebrating their resilience and for being advocates of modern classrooms,” he added.

The ed-tech platform also celebrated this year’s “Quipper Super Teachers,” an appreciation event recognizing creative and innovative educators who stood out by using Quipper as their teaching tool amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that they also exuded good human relations with students and the school’s stakeholders, as well as illustrated honesty, integrity and passion in their professional teaching.

This year’s recognized “Super Teachers” are Alcher Arpilleda of St. Paul University Surigao, Joselle Quizon of The Refiner’s Christian School, and Eliza Balaoro of Lyceum of Alcala Inc.

In honor of their efforts, global smart device brand OPPO gave them its Pad Air, A57 phone and Enco buds to inspire and help them continue being excellent educators by integrating quality technology in the classroom.

Quipper is a Japanese education technology company and is one of the leading ed-tech platforms in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

It aims to provide, improve, and distribute quality education through technology and to create a world where every child is given an equal opportunity to learn and gain knowledge.